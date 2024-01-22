PIGEON MEET UP

“Hi, George, long time no see.”

“Hello, Bill. Yes, George, I’ve been to Gozo for a few days.”

“Have you? How’s life, my friend? And the family? Everything O.K?.”

“Family ok. But I’m bored.”

“To tell you the truth, I knew there was something wrong with you. You are normally very jovial. Even I am bored. Life sucks, doesn’t it?”

“Yes.”

“Well George, let’s go and bum a whiskey on me at the bar. It will take away our worries.”

I took a shot of one pigeon and I liked how the eye stood out and I said to myself it’s a pity not showing it but at the same time very simple to post. So I got this idea of cloning the pigeon, flipping it over and puting them together like this. I think I did a good job but it took me long hours to get it right having changed from Photoshot to another photo editing tool.

