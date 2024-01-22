Previous
PIGEON MEET UP by sangwann
PIGEON MEET UP

“Hi, George, long time no see.”
“Hello, Bill. Yes, George, I’ve been to Gozo for a few days.”
“Have you? How’s life, my friend? And the family? Everything O.K?.”
“Family ok. But I’m bored.”
“To tell you the truth, I knew there was something wrong with you. You are normally very jovial. Even I am bored. Life sucks, doesn’t it?”
“Yes.”
“Well George, let’s go and bum a whiskey on me at the bar. It will take away our worries.”
I took a shot of one pigeon and I liked how the eye stood out and I said to myself it’s a pity not showing it but at the same time very simple to post. So I got this idea of cloning the pigeon, flipping it over and puting them together like this. I think I did a good job but it took me long hours to get it right having changed from Photoshot to another photo editing tool.
Many thanks for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Casablanca ace
That's very funny
January 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow? This is AMAZING well done! I love it… your pigeons conversation is brilliant and pretty up lifting.
It took you time however there’s going to be lots of smiles from this photo
January 22nd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Love it! fav
January 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Having a great chat.
January 22nd, 2024  
