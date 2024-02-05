GILDING IN GOLD AND SILVER

About two\three Saturdays ago Christine and I together with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, my sister, Mary Grace, and her husband,(another) Joe, went to Valletta to spend the evening out together. We make it a point to meet every Saturday evening.

We started the evening by going to the Basilica of Our Lady of Carmel, a magnificent place of prayer. I have posted shots before of this basilica which was built during the last century and is a unique masterpiece of old/modern church architecture. This time I had a good look at these two niches which were not more than a metre away from each other and I marveled at the beauty of the gilding. So I took a shot of each with my mobile and decided to post them on 365. If you have time to enlarge. I suggest you do so in order to see more closely the beauty of the gilding. You may remember that I was very interested in this craft of gildng and posted shots of Maltese clocks which I made for each of my two children and for myself . I did some guilding with gold on them but I do not consider myself even an amateur gilder compared to those who gilded these statues.

Btw. The figures of the Holy Virgin and St Joseph are approximately the size of a human being.

