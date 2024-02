ANOTHER MALTESE LUZZU

Shot taken a few days ago when I went for a walk along the Qawra to St. Paul’s Bay coastline promenade.

Another luzzu which was next to the one I showed yesterday. Another Mediterranean beauty but the colours do not seem as vibrant than the one I showed yesterday. I wanted to take a close up of the bow to show better the eyes and the artwork .

