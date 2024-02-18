Previous
THE ARMOURY, VALLETTA by sangwann
THE ARMOURY, VALLETTA

This shot was taken a fortnight ago at the President’s Palace where a big hall contains the armoury of the Knights of St John and Malta. It had been closed for some time for renovation which has been very well done. I went there with Max during his Christmas holidays and we found it closed. Then in early February I read that it had reopened and invited my brother to come with me and visit it. I loved it and back home I told Max when he came from school that our next outing would be to this museum. And I kept my word as we went on Ash Wednesday during his midterm holidays. I took the camera on both days so I will post pictures from the two days combined.
As a starter this is the view along one of the rows of showcases.
Diana ace
What a wonderful place to explore, it must take forever to see everything.
February 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
My boys would be lost in there for days, looks a great place
February 18th, 2024  
