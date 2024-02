KNIGHTS IN ARMOUR

From me and my brother’s visit to the Palace Armoury. Two beautiful full knights’ armours. I cannot imagine knights going out to fight with armour of this type and so rich in design and coming back home - if they come - with the armour all scratched or damaged in any other way as you would expect after a close-up battle.

