THE BEST OF THE BEST

From me and my brother’s visit to the Palace Armoury. This is a shot of a full armour suit complete with a proper shield and with a horse’s head’s protective armour. There was no information next to it but from previous visits of years ago I remember it is a ceremonial armour suit of one of the Grand Masters of the Order. If I am not mistaken it was of Grandmaster Alof de Wognacourt, the 54th Grand Master of the Order. Of French Nationality he was elected Grandmaster in 1601, was popular with the Maltese people and died in 1622. I may add that Grand Masters were elected for life, similar to the Pope.

I mounted this shot on an emblem of the eight pointed cross, the symbol of the Order.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav. on yesterday's picture.