BRING OUT THE GUARDS

A fortnight or so ago Christine and I went on an errand to Homemate situated at Mrieħel Industrial Estate which is not very far from San Anton, the official residence of the President of the Republic of Malta. The vast (for Malta) grounds of the palace are open to the public and we decided to spend the rest of the morning visiting the grounds and having a coffee and pastizzi at a coffee shop in a play area for children. When we got to the entrance I saw several policemen waiting for something to happen, and stopped to enquire what was going on. Without receiving a clear reply I waited a bit more and saw this small group of Police cavalry officers were escorting a limousine to the president’s palace. Of course, my mobile came to good use as I took a few shots of the occasion. Later on I learned that the new Ambassador for Latvia was officially visiting the Maltese President to hand over his credentials.

