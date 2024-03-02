Previous
CORRIDORS by sangwann
Continuing from the visit to the Grandmaster's Palace, now the President of Malta's, when I went again with Max a week after I had been there with my brother.
These are two corridors we had to follow on our way out. They are very nicely decorated and have been recently restored. One of the two, I don’t remember which, had a row of dummy soldiers in armour on both sides all along the route – see picture on the left. In the same picture you can see a small part of the lion I showed yesterday.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
How stunning, I would love to walk down those corridors.
March 2nd, 2024  
