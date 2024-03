BACK FROM THE BEAUTY PARLOUR

This must be a female to get such nice grooming, don’t you think so? Another shot and another egret from the Salini Bird Reserve. I have to wait for the migration period, maybe, to see something new at the Reserve, so I don’t go often walking with the camera in that direction.

