BASKETBALL AWARD

I am posting this with a bit of apprehension because my son-in-law does not want me to post shots of Max. Also this is not my shot but sent to us by my daughter, Denise. We were not allowed to go watch the games.

Well this is Max receiving a trophy for his school team’s performance in a one-day basketball tournament.

Max was an important part of his school’s basketball team for this one-day competition between 10 or 12 local schools. Before, he had never bothered to be in his school team but his school coach came to know that he plays in the under 14 and under 16 national league with a local club and he urged Max to take part this time. Whereas his school never got a placing in this sport, this time the team got 2nd place, losing the 1st place by only one point. His coach and team gave Max the honour of receiving the trophy on this occasion.

Max is doing very well in basetball at both age levels in the Maltese national leagues and now I am second to his mum and dad as his top supporter and go and watch his games during weekends almost without fail.

