THE WHISTLE BLOWS AND THE GAME IS ON (3) by sangwann
THE WHISTLE BLOWS AND THE GAME IS ON (3)

Shot taken Saturday before last when I went to watch Athleta play against Stardust in the Malta Basketball Association Under 16 League. The first time I saw a basketball match was when I went to watch Max playing with his team last year (or maybe the year before) and I was really amazed at how fast it was compared to my favourite sport, football. The players have to be very athletic and fast to compete and to photograph them in action is a challenge every time.
Dione Giorgio

I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Carole Sandford ace
Another great capture of the action. As you say it really is quite fast.
April 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great action shot of Max. :)
April 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Another fabulous action shot of Max, you are doing extremely well with this fast game Dione.
April 21st, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Another great action shot.
April 21st, 2024  
