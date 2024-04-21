THE WHISTLE BLOWS AND THE GAME IS ON (3)

Shot taken Saturday before last when I went to watch Athleta play against Stardust in the Malta Basketball Association Under 16 League. The first time I saw a basketball match was when I went to watch Max playing with his team last year (or maybe the year before) and I was really amazed at how fast it was compared to my favourite sport, football. The players have to be very athletic and fast to compete and to photograph them in action is a challenge every time.

