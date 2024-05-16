FOUR 'GOLD' MEDALS IN ONE DAY

Max took part in his school sports day a fortnight ago. He won four gold (so to say) medals coming out as the winner in the 100 mtr and 200 mtr flat races, as well as in the long jump and with his team in the tug of war. I asked him to take a picture of them and here they are. While we were abroad he was selected to represent his school in particular events in a sports competition between private schools. He got another win in long jump and Ian, his father, he was close to the current Malta best jump. I love the guy.

