RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY by sangwann
RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY

Landed at Zagreb airport and it was raining cats and dogs. We were expecting rain but not to this effect. By the time we all got on our coach we were all wet. Thank God we were prepared for it. We had booked a guided tour for this holiday and today I am thankful for that because there were very, and I mean very, few people who could communicate if not in their language, so we had to use sign language for most of the holiday.
Diana ace
What an awful start to your holiday! A great shot of this miserable weather which I hope improved.
May 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ahhh, not a great start weatherwise. Hope it perks up for you!
May 19th, 2024  
