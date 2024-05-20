BEAUTIFUL BUILDINGS IN ZAGREB

We toured the best part of the city with a local guide who spoke good English. The rain was just a drizzle for the first part of our guided tour but every picture I took was with one hand with the other hand holding my umbrella above my head and protecting also the camera.

Two interesting buildings that we saw from the outside as we followed our guide were:

1) the Zagreb main station (left picture), and

2) the Zagreb national theatre



(1) Zagreb Glavni kolodvor (Croatian for Zagreb main station ) is the main railway station in Zagreb, Croatia. It was built in 1892 in neoclassical style and is the largest station in Croatia and the main hub of the Croatian Railways network.

(2) The national theatre, built in the neo-baroque style, opened in 1834. It is one of five theatres that have the status of a national theater in Croatia.

In December 2020, central Croatia experienced a magnitude 6.4 earthquake and a series of powerful aftershocks . Fortunately only about 7 people lost their lives but it was calculated that about half of the town was destroyed. We saw important buildings that are still being rebuilt in their former state.

