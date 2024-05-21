Previous
JUST WALING IN THE RAIN by sangwann
JUST WALING IN THE RAIN

Just walkin' in the rain
Getting soaking wet
Torturing my heart
By trying to forget
Forget what? The sunshine we left at home.
More street shots as we followed our guide along the interesting part of Zagreb. We were around 50 persons in this holiday, all were nice people. Everybody was very punctual so no problem with waiting for late comers.
In the left lower picture are my sister, Mary Grace (left) and Christine, my wife (right). We always have a great time when we go abroad together and that includes also mu sister’s husband, Joe.
Thank you for all your looks and comments in yesterday's picture.
Beryl Lloyd ace
And just singing along with you Dione !! a lovely collage of the wet weather and scenic views !
May 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
I love that song and will be humming it now too, the only problem is that we do not have any rain!

Such a pity that the weather is not what one wishes for on a tour. I hope it changes soon. You managed some wonderful shots and I love the one with Christine and your sister.
May 21st, 2024  
Annie D ace
wonderful collage
May 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol Dione - you don't sound like a happy man at the moment. I hope it fines up for you soon. :)
May 21st, 2024  
