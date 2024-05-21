JUST WALING IN THE RAIN

Just walkin' in the rain
Getting soaking wet
Torturing my heart
By trying to forget
Forget what? The sunshine we left at home.
More street shots as we followed our guide along the interesting part of Zagreb. We were around 50 persons in this holiday, all were nice people. Everybody was very punctual so no problem with waiting for late comers.
In the left lower picture are my sister, Mary Grace (left) and Christine, my wife (right). We always have a great time when we go abroad together and that includes also mu sister’s husband, Joe.
Such a pity that the weather is not what one wishes for on a tour. I hope it changes soon. You managed some wonderful shots and I love the one with Christine and your sister.