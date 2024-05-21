JUST WALING IN THE RAIN

Just walkin' in the rain

Getting soaking wet

Torturing my heart

By trying to forget

Forget what? The sunshine we left at home.

More street shots as we followed our guide along the interesting part of Zagreb. We were around 50 persons in this holiday, all were nice people. Everybody was very punctual so no problem with waiting for late comers.

In the left lower picture are my sister, Mary Grace (left) and Christine, my wife (right). We always have a great time when we go abroad together and that includes also mu sister’s husband, Joe.

Thank you for all your looks and comments in yesterday's picture.