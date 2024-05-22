ST MARK’S CHURCH

Day one of our Bosnia Holiday on 8th May, 2024

At a certain time of our city walk in Zagreb (where we landed in Croatia) our guide led us to the Upper town of the city. At the time the rain had abated a bit. There was a steep flight of steps to get there or one could go up by a cable car. I preferred going on foot rather than wait for the cable car. Most of the others did the same but Christine and a few others preferred to wait. Up there we walked to this lovely church with its tiled roof. We couldn’t get close though let alone get in. Barriers closed access to the square where it is located . Why this I don’t know but there must have been a special event.

Something about St Mark’s church.

St Mark’s Church is one of Zagreb’s most emblematic buildings and its history goes back to the 13th century. Its colourful tiled roof was constructed in 1880 and has the medieval coat of arms of Zagreb on the right, and that of Dalmatia and Slavonia on the left side.

