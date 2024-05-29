FOOD, FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD

Here is a story about an egret.

This beautiful bird woke up in the morning very hungry. He paced from one side to the other of the salt pans searching for his breakfast but it didn’t appear.

He called for his mum to feed him, but his mum had left him because she had chicks to take care of. So what could he do? “I’m going to die without food. My stomach is aching and I need to eat.”

So he persisted and persisted until at one time he saw something moving in the water. He stopped, had a good look and saw what looked like a little fish happily swimming around and he decided that that would be his breakfast. So off he flew straight to the fish. He caught it and was very happy till he found out that it was just a weed.

Shots taken just before we left for our Bosnia holiday. The story to be continued tomorrow.

