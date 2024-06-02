ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (3)

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Two more shots from those taken inside the Orthodox Cathedral of Christ the Saviour at Banja Luka. You can here see the size of the chandelier and enjoy the beautiful artwork on the walls and dome which distinguish an Orthodox church from all other places of worship.

BTW after the miserable weather and all the rain that we encountered in Zagreb on the first day, we didn’t get a single drop of rain throughout our holiday except for a few drops on the last day.

Thank you very much for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.