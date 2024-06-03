FERHADIJA MOSQUE

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

I was very disappointed when we visited this Mosque. I was very eager to see what a mosque looked like on the inside because I had never had the opportunity to visit one before. We had to take off our shoes and besides the ladies had to cover their head to go inside. I’m not sure also if this was the mosque we expected to visit but on the outside it did look the same as the one I checked on the internet. On the inside it was just a rather small bare withewashed room with a motif decorated dome. But this bandstand looking structure in front of the mosque and part of the complex was really a beauty to see. And this is a shot I took of it.

Some facts about the Ferhadija Mosque:

It was built in 1579 at the behest of Ottoman district commander Ferhat-paša Sokolović but, in 1993, while under Unesco protection, it was deliberately destroyed as part of a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing. A meticulous reconstruction commenced in 2001, using 16th-century techniques and incorporating around 60% of the original masonry rescued from various dumps. It was finally completed in 2016.

