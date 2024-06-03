Previous
FERHADIJA MOSQUE by sangwann
Photo 4856

FERHADIJA MOSQUE

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
I was very disappointed when we visited this Mosque. I was very eager to see what a mosque looked like on the inside because I had never had the opportunity to visit one before. We had to take off our shoes and besides the ladies had to cover their head to go inside. I’m not sure also if this was the mosque we expected to visit but on the outside it did look the same as the one I checked on the internet. On the inside it was just a rather small bare withewashed room with a motif decorated dome. But this bandstand looking structure in front of the mosque and part of the complex was really a beauty to see. And this is a shot I took of it.
Some facts about the Ferhadija Mosque:
It was built in 1579 at the behest of Ottoman district commander Ferhat-paša Sokolović but, in 1993, while under Unesco protection, it was deliberately destroyed as part of a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing. A meticulous reconstruction commenced in 2001, using 16th-century techniques and incorporating around 60% of the original masonry rescued from various dumps. It was finally completed in 2016.
Many thanks for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Wow! Impressive structure and fascinating history
June 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot and narrative. Pity the inside of the mosque wasn't as impressive as you expected it to be
June 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this wonderful intricate design and patterns. Such a pity that you were disappointed with the inside though. A great narrative to go with this lovely shot.
June 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting history. I think many mosques are rather plain, unless the walls are covered in decorative tiles.
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture of this delicate designed bandstand and interesting narrative of the mosque . How different the inside of the mosque seems to be in comparison to this impressive bandstand !!
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise