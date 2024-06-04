CHURCH OF TRAPPIST MONKS

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Following the (to me) disappointing visit to the mosque we got on the coach and were taken to another church (oh not again!) which I knew beforehand it wouldn’t be what I would have liked to see but ended much more pleasing than the mosque and what I was expecting. We first visited the church - shown in this shot - and had a long talk in Bosnian by the only Trappist monk living there continuously interrupted by the guide who translated in English.

For those who (like me) do not know what Trappists are here is a short extract from a site I found on the internet:

“We are the Cistercians of the Strict Observance, a religious order of monks and nuns in the Roman Catholic Church, also known as “Trappists” or “Trappistines”.

We believe in the power of deep, contemplative prayer, and we pursue it wholeheartedly by following the centuries’ old Rule of St. Benedict. In simplicity, silence and separation from dominant culture, we balance the practices of prayer, reading and work.”

