TRAPPIST MUSEUM

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

The Trappist Monastery has a small museum showing the story of the Order. This life size statue in paster (I think) was, for me, the best on show. It looked more beautiful when I tried it in b&w.

They were also selling cheese and wine made at the monastery but I didn’t buy anything, though some of us did.

