SHINY BRASS

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

This is the dome of the Trappist church covered by shiny brass plates. I made sure to take a shot of it after missing a good shot of the Orthodox cathedral dome similarly covered. I wonder how they manage to keep it so clean and shiny.

