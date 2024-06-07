BISHOP'S RESIDENCE

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

Back to Bosnia city centre we had free time to roam around the city. Christine, my sister and her husband and myself chose to walk along a road that leads to our hotel where we had noticed the Catholic Cathedral of St Bonaventure. The cathedral grounds were locked by an iron gate but I still could take a good shot of the Cathedral. Posting 4 pictures of churches taken on just one day would have been too much so close to the cathedral was this and another building which I think housed the offices and private rooms of the Bishop (or priest in charge). I therefore preferred to post this shot instead of that of the cathedral.

The picture of the priest has been added by me on the computer.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.