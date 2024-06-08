HELLO, HELLO

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

After a short break and free time, we were out again with the group and off on the coach for a good one hour journey through very narrow streets among fields and farms until we got to – according to the holiday brochure - the Local Community of Piskavica where we had a beautiful evening of local entertainment and sumptuous dinner.

We were met by this lovely group of younsters in local traditional clothing serving us free drinks and hors dóuvres. The drinks were very strong in alcohol and we were warned by our tour leader to be careful as we could easily get drunk. After a few drinks it didn’t appear to me – and I am not a regular drinker - that the alcohol was as strong as our tour leader tried to impress on us.

