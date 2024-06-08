Previous
HELLO, HELLO by sangwann
HELLO, HELLO

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
After a short break and free time, we were out again with the group and off on the coach for a good one hour journey through very narrow streets among fields and farms until we got to – according to the holiday brochure - the Local Community of Piskavica where we had a beautiful evening of local entertainment and sumptuous dinner.
We were met by this lovely group of younsters in local traditional clothing serving us free drinks and hors dóuvres. The drinks were very strong in alcohol and we were warned by our tour leader to be careful as we could easily get drunk. After a few drinks it didn’t appear to me – and I am not a regular drinker - that the alcohol was as strong as our tour leader tried to impress on us.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
Casablanca ace
Fabulous traditional dress. Sounds like those drinks were not that strong, the tour leader just didn't want drunk or sick people on the bus!
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely to see traditional costumes…. Fun to taste the local delights
June 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to be greeted in this way . Such delightful traditional dress - so fresh and pristine . and what a start to a wonderful evening of food, drink and entertainment ! fav
June 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Don't they look lovely in their traditional clothes. You sound as if you are having a wonderful trip.. :)
June 8th, 2024  
