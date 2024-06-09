BREAKING BREAD RITUAL

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

At the Local Community of Piskavica where we had a beautiful evening of local entertainment and sumptuous dinner.

This is part of a short reenactment of what I considered as the blessing of the bread when the family meets for dinner. The man with the white hair was a lovely jovial person throughout our stay and although we couldn’t communicate by language I later had a fun time talking to him in sign language and having a drink with him to celebrate.

