BREAKING BREAD RITUAL by sangwann
BREAKING BREAD RITUAL

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
At the Local Community of Piskavica where we had a beautiful evening of local entertainment and sumptuous dinner.
This is part of a short reenactment of what I considered as the blessing of the bread when the family meets for dinner. The man with the white hair was a lovely jovial person throughout our stay and although we couldn’t communicate by language I later had a fun time talking to him in sign language and having a drink with him to celebrate.
Diana ace
Such a lovely capture of this ritual, I love the costumes and your narrative.
June 9th, 2024  
