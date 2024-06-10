ENTERTAINMENT

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

At the Local Community of Piskavica where we had a beautiful evening of local entertainment and sumptuous dinner.

Four shots from the many I too:

Top left and bottom right: The locals showing those present the steps of a local dance. The gentleman in white hair was the head person of the locals, maybe the Director General of the evening.

The other two pictures show musicians who animated the evening playing popular songs in Italian and in English.

Thanks a lot for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.