SATURDAYNIGHT FEVER

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

At the Local Community of Piskavica where we had a beautiful evening of local entertainment and sumptuous dinner.

One last shot from the event. It wasn’t a Saturday but the night out came to an end with some of us taking part in making a long human snake going around the hall while the music played. It took me quite some time to decide joining the fun. When finally I did it was too late because after two rounds that I did with the others it was over and we started picking ourselves up to return to our hotel.

