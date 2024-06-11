Previous
SATURDAYNIGHT FEVER by sangwann
Photo 4864

SATURDAYNIGHT FEVER

From day two of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.
At the Local Community of Piskavica where we had a beautiful evening of local entertainment and sumptuous dinner.
One last shot from the event. It wasn’t a Saturday but the night out came to an end with some of us taking part in making a long human snake going around the hall while the music played. It took me quite some time to decide joining the fun. When finally I did it was too late because after two rounds that I did with the others it was over and we started picking ourselves up to return to our hotel.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a jolly evening of food and entertainment they provided you all on this evening ! All seem to thoroughly enjoy themselves and a great shot to prove this !
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise