SEE THE DIFFERENCE

A couple of days before we left for Bosnia I was going through some old pictures and came across pictures I took in November, 2018 of Max playing basketball - he was only 6 years old and I cannot recall I went to watch him play the game or having taken pictures of him playing in those days because my only interest was football. So I was very surprised to see the pictures I took on that day. He looked so adorable that tears came to my eyes with joy. I promised myself that I would post a few of them when I can.

About two weeks ago, on his last basketball training session before stopping for a Summer break, somebody took a shot of Max hanging from the basketball net and sent it to my daughter, Denise who forwarded it me, being his prime supporter. The basketball net is higher than when he was younger as it is raised up according to the children group age. Denise said he didn’t stay long as he was afraid the coach would see him or that he might damage the basketball ring. My guess is that he had a bet with his friends which he clearly won.

Max is now only 13 years old but the difference between then and now is unbelievable.

