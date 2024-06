IN MY FRONT GARDEN

One of the rose bushes in my front garden was in full bloom up to a few days ago, now they are withered and I am waiting for more. The wire mash is there to keep out a neighbour’s cat that used to jump into the garden to do its business and on wet days go up the wall with its paws dirty with soil and fill the wall with it's footprints.

Thank you for your visits, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.