TOMATOES

The tomato plant in the left picture seeded itself in my back garden. I was going it to remove it as I had a different plan for that part of the garden but then I decided to leave it. And a good thing I did that, it has grown into a big plant and is producing amazingly big tomatoes as you can see in the other two pictures. I held two of them in the palm of my hand while I took the shots to give an idea of the size of the tomatoes. We have pickked already a bowlful of tomatoes and they are delicious. There are still many to gather as they ripen. I am also storing the seeds, hoping to sow some of them next year.

Thank you very much for your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.