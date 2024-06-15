IN MY GARDEN AGAIN

On the left are some cineraria flowers which didn’t fare well this year. The reason is probably we had rain out of season. Same thing happened to my zinnias which after growing beautifully succumbed to the late Spring rain. I suppose that local vineyards suffered too, hopefully not so much.

On the right are some tagetes flowers which are doing well. I raised both the zinnias and the tagetes myself from the seeds I collected from my own plants last year.

Standing on guard at the back of both rows is one of my two dwarfs.

Tomorrow I will continue with pictures from our Bosnia holiday.

