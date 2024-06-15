Previous
IN MY GARDEN AGAIN by sangwann
IN MY GARDEN AGAIN

On the left are some cineraria flowers which didn’t fare well this year. The reason is probably we had rain out of season. Same thing happened to my zinnias which after growing beautifully succumbed to the late Spring rain. I suppose that local vineyards suffered too, hopefully not so much.
On the right are some tagetes flowers which are doing well. I raised both the zinnias and the tagetes myself from the seeds I collected from my own plants last year.
Standing on guard at the back of both rows is one of my two dwarfs.
Tomorrow I will continue with pictures from our Bosnia holiday.
Thank you for your views, comments and Fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Diana ace
Your garden looks lovely Dione, I love the flowers on the left. Amazing how everything needs water or sunshine but only at certain times of the year.
June 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So neat and tidy Dione, I love the colour combination of the purple cineraria and the yellow of the marigolds . Mr Gnome obviously keeping all in order !
June 15th, 2024  
