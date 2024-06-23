ONCE A PLACE OF WORSHIP

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

AFTER the waterfall , and a short coach trip we took a long steep hill climb on foot to the medieval citadel (what remains of it). Half way up the hill we came across this church. The bell tower was almost intact but the church was without roof and except for the stone walls there was little to see of it.

From Wikipedia I found this information:

Saint Mary's Church ( Crkva svete Marije) later turned to Sultan Suleiman's Mosque was a place of worship in Jajce. Together with the remnants of the adjoining Saint Luke's Bell Tower , it is a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The buildings are located in the historic centre of the city of Jajce, at the foot of the citadel.

The building has undergone a series of redesigns, which makes it difficult to establish its age and the original appearance with certainty. It is assumed that the church was first built as a simple Romanesque-style basilica in the 12th century.

In 1528, Saint Mary's Church was converted into a mosque and named after the Ottoman sultan Suleiman the Magnificent The building burned on several occasions. The most devastating fire occurred in 1658. The last fire, in 1832, left behind nothing but walls, and the building has not been used since.

I am posting this for its historic meaning rather than for its beauty.

