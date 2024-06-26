LOVE IS LIFE

From day three of our Bosnia holiday - 9th May, 2024.

We stopped at this lake where there was a café/restaurant for a short break. At the tip of the quay for pleasure boats was this bench in red and the first thing I wanted to do was to take a picture of it. Couples were coming every now and then to take pictures sitting on the bench but that covered the heart shape; behind the bench there was not enough space to stand behind the bench. So I preferred to take my picture with the bench empty of people. I waited till there was nobody wanting to take a picture before I took mine. However, I felt that the heart on the back of the bench was too plain so I added the words ‘Love is life’.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.