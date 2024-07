ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (3)

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.

The centre of the Ethno village has the market square where people met and traded goods. Along its perimeter are workshops such as a blacksmith, carpenter and cooper shops among others. They are all furnished with authentic tools and machines from 19th and early 20th century.

