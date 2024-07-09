Previous
ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (4)

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.
This is a shot from higher ground, also part of the Ethno Village complex. Down there talking to each other beneath my position are Christine and Mary Grace chatting. On their right is the village church and the bell tower. I was enchanted by the church when I went inside, it is very small but has all the characteristics of the magnificent bigger Orthodox churches that I have seen elsewhere especially in Athens.
