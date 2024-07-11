Previous
ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (5) by sangwann
Photo 4894

ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (5)

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.
Everything in this stunning small village makes the village look like Lilliput village. In this collage, and my last post from this very interesting heritage area, I am showing:
Top left – the only class room in the village school
Top right - inside one of the workshops
Bottom left: inside the tiny church with its traditional Orthodox decorations in place
Bottom right: this one was great fun to see. It is the village bar where workmen could sit and drink a beer or two or a glass of wine and chat after a day’s hard work. I think it could be the biggest single room I have seen at the village. The bar is behind the place from where I took the shot.
Thank you very much for your interest in this series of pictures and for all your comments throughout. Thank you also for all the fav’s.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise