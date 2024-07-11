ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (5)

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.

Everything in this stunning small village makes the village look like Lilliput village. In this collage, and my last post from this very interesting heritage area, I am showing:

Top left – the only class room in the village school

Top right - inside one of the workshops

Bottom left: inside the tiny church with its traditional Orthodox decorations in place

Bottom right: this one was great fun to see. It is the village bar where workmen could sit and drink a beer or two or a glass of wine and chat after a day’s hard work. I think it could be the biggest single room I have seen at the village. The bar is behind the place from where I took the shot.

