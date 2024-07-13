PUFF WHAT A SMELL

Back to our Bosnia holiday. This is from day 5 - 12th May, 2024. Another beautiful and enjoyable day.

I always wake up earlier than usual when I am abroad to go out and take some sunrise shot. But staying in the centre of a city there is nothing interesting to go out for. But I still wake up early. Most of the time I look out of the hotel window searching for something to capture. This time the city was still asleep while the sun was gently rising for another day.

Across the road in a balcony in front of our window I saw these 3 pairs of sneakers which I thought I could do something with. So I took a couple of shots of them. After considering several times that a shot of them was not worth showing I came up with this fun idea. I hope you will like it.

