LOWERING THE DINGHY

The reason why I chose this holiday is in this picture. What a beautiful excursion this was! This waterfall was a very amazing sight to see and I couldn’t stop taking pictures of it.

One of the two men starting lowering gently the dinghy down the waterfall while the other seemed to have vanished. I continued to monitor the dinghy being lowered down the water current with my eye stuck to the camera visor.

More to come tomorrow.

