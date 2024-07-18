Previous
LOWERING THE DINGHY by sangwann
Photo 4901

LOWERING THE DINGHY

The reason why I chose this holiday is in this picture. What a beautiful excursion this was! This waterfall was a very amazing sight to see and I couldn’t stop taking pictures of it.
One of the two men starting lowering gently the dinghy down the waterfall while the other seemed to have vanished. I continued to monitor the dinghy being lowered down the water current with my eye stuck to the camera visor.
More to come tomorrow.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
What an exciting action shot, it's amazing to see what is happening up there on these gorgeous falls! Such a beautiful scene with the hut too. Looking so forward to more.
July 18th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Fav. I wish I could hear the roar and feel the spray!
Lowering the raft does not look like a good idea...
July 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The other bloke's gone.....assuming he didn't fall in?!
July 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking falls.
July 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What stunning capture of this magnificent waterfall - as for the bloke and his dingy - brave man !!
July 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Hope the other chap didn't go over the waterfall
July 18th, 2024  
