THEN THE MADMAN JUMPED

From our Bosnia holiday. This is from day 5 - 12th May, 2024. Another beautiful and enjoyable day

The reason why I chose this holiday is in this picture. What a beautiful excursion this was! This waterfall was a very amazing sight to see and I couldn’t stop taking pictures of it.

And then the man jumped, so said Christine and the others while I was following with my camera the dinghy being gently let down to the foot of the waterfalls. I missed seeing him but I have made a simulation of him falling down from the top. I hope you like it.

Thank you very very much for your visits, for all your comments, and all the fav’s on this short series of pictures about this crazy man who risked his life to complete this challenge.

