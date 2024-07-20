PHOTOS EVERYONE

The time now is 4.45am and we are waiting for the taxi to take us to the seaport for a catamaran trip to Sicily with our two children and their spouses and with their one child each hoping to spend a week away from it all together. The weather will be hot like it is here. I should not have problems to post a picture every day unless there are connection problems re internet so I will try to stay in contact.

Now this is another shot from day 5 - 12th May, 2024 of our Bosnia holiday. Another beautiful and enjoyable day

The reason why I chose this holiday is in this picture. What a beautiful excursion this was! This waterfall was a very amazing sight to see and I couldn’t stop taking pictures of it. I wasn’t alone taking pictures as you can see in this shot.

BTW I don’t know what happened after yesterday’s shot because we moved on but I didn’t see neither the dinghy nor the man, so he must have got on the dinghy and rowed his way back to shore.

Thank you very much for all your visits, for your nice comments and for all the fav’s on previous images from this excursion.

