Previous
Photo 4910
THE CHEF
Max helping mum preparing food. Shot taken a few weeks ago when we were invited for lunch at my daughter's house and we arrived a bit early.
Arrived home from Sicily late last night. Now trying to settle down at home again.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
Max looks so grown up here, how wonderful that he helps with the cooking.
I suppose you are happy to be home again, now the work starts sorting all your photos ;-)
July 27th, 2024
I suppose you are happy to be home again, now the work starts sorting all your photos ;-)