BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable. We had to cross the border into Croatia to get here and this is the Plitvice Lakes Nature Park which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. And these are three among the first out of many shots I have taken.

I am sorry to linger for so long on my Bosnia Holiday pictures but I can’t stay away from posting the natural beauty of this part of the world.

Now I will start to go over the 623 pictures I took in Sicily to see what to retain, what to show and what to discard. And that is another big headache to me.

Thank you for all your visits and for your comments on yesterday's picture.