BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES by sangwann
BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable. We had to cross the border into Croatia to get here and this is the Plitvice Lakes Nature Park which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. And these are three among the first out of many shots I have taken.
I am sorry to linger for so long on my Bosnia Holiday pictures but I can’t stay away from posting the natural beauty of this part of the world.
Now I will start to go over the 623 pictures I took in Sicily to see what to retain, what to show and what to discard. And that is another big headache to me.
Thank you for all your visits and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
So beautiful. This has been a grand series
July 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such magical captures of these wonderful scenes. I love the colour of the water too.

I find it a pity that you added all that green at the bottom of those gorgeous photos Dione, my eye automatically gets drawn to it. Maybe it is just me being silly, the colour of the outside framing is perfect ;-)
July 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful scenes. What an idyllic place. Like Diana though I too find the green at the bottom distracting too
July 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love the colour of the water. Wondering if you meant to crop it and forgot......I have done that!
July 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such beautiful scenes.
July 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I would love to see the left hand waterfall in all its glory.
July 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2024  
