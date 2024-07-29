Previous
BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (2) by sangwann
BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (2)

More shots from Plitvice Lakes Nature Park. Water was falling from every corner as we walked along the lakes.
Wish I could post each picture separately but otherwise I would never end my story of our holiday in Bosnia because I never manage to decide which pictures to leave out.
Thank you for your advice about the green below the pictures. It was an idea I had that I thought would make the pictures would look better.
Thank you also for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

sangwann
