BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (2) by sangwann
BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (2)

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.
More shots from Plitvice Lakes Nature Park. Water was falling from every corner as we walked along the lakes. And the beautiful tourqoise colour of the water in most areas was something I had never seen before. Posting these shots sooc to show the beautiful colour of the water.
Diana ace
Such a wonderful collage and captures of these beautiful nature scenes, The colour of the water is so amazing!
July 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Background really pulls out the water colour
July 30th, 2024  
