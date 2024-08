BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (4)

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.

Another shot from Plitvice Lakes Nature Park as we followed our local guide around the vast area. I am always the last one in the group for stopping continuously to take pictures. This waterfall happened to be in a shady area and the water colour looked different to what I have been showing.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.