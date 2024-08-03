BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (5)

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.

Almost like walking the plank. Another shot from Plitvice Lakes Nature Park as we followed our local guide around the vast area. And Christine was complaining because I hadn’t taken pictures of her while I was all the time taking shots of every corner along our walk. But here she is walking behind the others with a yellow top.

Thank you all for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.