Previous
BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (6) by sangwann
Photo 4918

BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (6)

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.
Me: "Christine, I am taking your picture. Mind you don't get wet."
This is one of the views I liked best as we walked along the trail behind our guide. Like I said yesterday, Christine was complaining that I wasn't taking pictures of her so I copied her from yesterday's picture and included her here but she is still not satisfied. I wonder why, hehe.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a superb view of the waters , and I do not blame Christine for not being satisfied as there she is on the verge of stepping into water - you rogue !! ha !
August 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
hahaha beautiful scene - keep working on the pics of Christine :)
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise