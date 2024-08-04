BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (6)

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.

Me: "Christine, I am taking your picture. Mind you don't get wet."

This is one of the views I liked best as we walked along the trail behind our guide. Like I said yesterday, Christine was complaining that I wasn't taking pictures of her so I copied her from yesterday's picture and included her here but she is still not satisfied. I wonder why, hehe.

Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.