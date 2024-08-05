BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (7)

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.

Mind you wet your feet. The wooden steps in this scene were just right to avoid soaking one’s feet. I don’t know what would happen if the surge of water at the waterfall rises.

Another beautiful scene and waterfall as we continued our way along Plitvice Lakes Nature Park led by a local guide lest anybody gets lost.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.