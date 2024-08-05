Previous
BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (7) by sangwann
Photo 4919

BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (7)

From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.
Mind you wet your feet. The wooden steps in this scene were just right to avoid soaking one’s feet. I don’t know what would happen if the surge of water at the waterfall rises.
Another beautiful scene and waterfall as we continued our way along Plitvice Lakes Nature Park led by a local guide lest anybody gets lost.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love how you have captured the water. So beautiful
August 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an amazing scene beautifully captured.
August 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
there is something so photogenic about flowing water
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise