BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (8) by sangwann
From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.
Approaching the end of my picture story of this amazing part of Croatia which is a World Heritage Site.
Top left is a map of the Plitvice Lakes Nature Park
Top right picture is a long queue of people waiting to board the boat for a trip on the way back to where we started. The shot is taken from onboard the boat. We had an approx.. hour’s wait for the boat to come but it was lunch time and I presume the company that runs the business gives time to its employees to take a short break.
Bottom left is one of the boats that carries passengers from one place to another waiting to tae passengers on the next trip
Bottom right is another boat which we passed by as we were being taken to the next stage.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Such a beautiful series!
August 6th, 2024  
