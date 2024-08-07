Previous
BEAUTY THAT STANDS ABOVE ALL BEAUTIES (8) by sangwann
From the 6th day of our Bosnia Holiday – 13th May, 2024. This was the big cherry on the cake, The beauty of this place is unsurpassable.
Approaching the end of my picture story of this amazing part of Croatia which is a World Heritage Site I couldn’t stop taking pictures while we were on our ‘ferry’ boat trip. At one time I saw this guy with his boat stopping in this area . I took a shot of him. When we arrived at the landing place I saw these boats lined up near the jetty, they looked very much like the person’s boat so another snap from the camera seemed very appropriate.
Dione Giorgio

Annie D ace
wonderful memories of your trip
August 7th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
The color of the water is spectacular! It looks particularly lovely looking at all your shots on the monthly view. I’m only now looking at all you pictures from your wonderful holiday. What memories you and your family will have for years to come—and especially since you have captured many moments in your pictures.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
You sure had fun snapping away on this amazing trip! I love each and every shot.
August 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What great water shots
August 7th, 2024  
